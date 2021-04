Category: World Published on Thursday, 01 April 2021 16:33 Hits: 4

Communist-ruled Cuba is going through its worst economic crisis in decades. And yet the island may be about to become the world's smallest country to develop its own coronavirus vaccines. FRANCE 24 reports.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210401-cuba-may-soon-become-smallest-country-to-develop-its-own-covid-19-jabs