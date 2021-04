Category: World Published on Thursday, 01 April 2021 17:13 Hits: 4

(Reuters) - Pfizer Inc and BioNTech said on Thursday their vaccine is around 91% effective at preventing COVID-19, citing updated trial data that included participants inoculated for up to six months. Read full story

