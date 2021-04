Category: World Published on Thursday, 01 April 2021 15:45 Hits: 4

French President Emmanuel Macron's order for a third COVID-19 lockdown, having insisted for weeks on keeping the country open against the advice of scientists, has exposed him to criticism from rivals with an eye on next year's election.

