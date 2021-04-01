The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Brazil in Crisis: COVID Deaths Soar Hospitals Overflow Amid Unprecedented Political Upheaval

Category: World Hits: 4

Seg3 brazil icu 1

Brazil now accounts for about a quarter of all COVID-19 daily deaths worldwide, more than any other country, and its overall death toll of more than 310,000 is surpassed only by the United States. Far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro faces intense pressure to abandon his opposition to vaccinations, lockdowns and mask-wearing. Dr. Miguel Nicolelis, professor of neurobiology at Duke University and former coordinator of the largest scientific COVID-19 task force in Brazil, says Bolsonaro “has played on the side of the virus” by opposing any efforts to control the outbreak. “Since the beginning, he downplayed the severity of the pandemic.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/4/1/dr_miguel_nicolelis_brazil_covid

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version