Egypt Keen on Combating Illegal Immigration: President

According to a presidency statement, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi stressed on Wednesday Egypt's keenness for combating the illegal immigration and their transfer via the Mediterranean Sea.

In a meeting with the visiting Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic Radman, Sisi stressed the importance of tackling the immigration issues in light of joint responsibility, Bassam Rady, spokesperson of the presidency, said in the statement.

"Egypt hosts nearly six million residents from different Arab and African countries who work and enjoy the basic rights," Rady added.

شرفت اليوم باستقبال السيد محمد المنفي، رئيس المجلس الرئاسي الليبي، في إطار حرص مصر على تعزيز التنسيق الوثيق مع المجلس الرئاسي الليبي في مختلف المجالات السياسية والاقتصادية والتنموية. pic.twitter.com/MeZH43MFn8 March 25, 2021

"Today, I had the honor to receive Mr. Mohamed Al-Manfi, Chairman of the Libyan Presidency Council, within the framework of Egypt's keenness to strengthen close coordination with the Libyan Presidency Council in various political, economic and development fields."

Radman hailed Egypt's efforts in preserving regional security and stability, stressing his country's desire to continue work with Egypt at different levels to face the Mediterranean countries' challenges.

The bilateral talks touched upon promoting trade, investment, and economic relations and the developments of several regional issues, especially the Libyan crisis.

Both sides affirmed the necessity of boosting the ongoing political path to preserve Libya's national institutions until running the elections by the end of the year.

