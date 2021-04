Category: World Published on Thursday, 01 April 2021 03:11 Hits: 5

Sri Lanka’s civil war ended 12 years ago, but its sectarian tensions remain, while new divisions are exploited by politicians and worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic. Will Sri Lanka protect human rights?

