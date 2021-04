Category: World Published on Wednesday, 31 March 2021 22:39 Hits: 1

President Joe Biden on Wednesday outlined a $2.3 trillion plan to reengineer the nation’s infrastructure over the next eight years in what he billed as “a once in a generation investment in America” that would undo his predecessor’s signature legislative achievement of giant tax cuts for corporations in the process.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210331-biden-outlines-once-in-a-generation-plan-to-revamp-us-infrastructure