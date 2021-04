Category: World Published on Wednesday, 31 March 2021 23:15 Hits: 5

Chilling police body camera footage was shown to the jury on Wednesday at the trial of the white policeman accused of killing George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man whose death touched off anti-racism protests around the world.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210331-please-don-t-shoot-me-trial-reveals-graphic-footage-of-george-floyd-arrest-killing