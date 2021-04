Category: World Published on Thursday, 01 April 2021 01:06 Hits: 4

Stay-at-home orders for more than 2 million people in Australia's third-biggest city Brisbane were lifted on Thursday (Apr 1), ending a snap COVID-19 lockdown just ahead of the traditionally busy Easter holidays.

