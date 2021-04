Category: World Published on Thursday, 01 April 2021 03:29 Hits: 4

The national security advisers for the United States and the Philippines discussed their shared concerns over Chinese activities in the South China Sea in a call on Wednesday (Mar 31), the White House said.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/south-china-sea-us-philippines-discuss-vessels-14535970