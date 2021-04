Category: World Published on Thursday, 01 April 2021 08:07 Hits: 5

France could hit the peak of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in seven to 10 days with the new restrictive measures announced on Wednesday by French President Emmanuel Macron, Health Minister Olivier Veran told France Inter radio.

