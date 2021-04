Category: World Published on Wednesday, 31 March 2021 14:24 Hits: 1

Although the United States, Europe, and Britain will have vaccinated their populations by the end of the summer vacation season, it will be far too early to celebrate. As long as the virus is still circulating elsewhere, governments in advanced economies will have to keep preparing for the worst.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/economic-risks-after-vaccines-new-variants-ongoing-restrictions-by-olivier-blanchard-and-jean-pisani-ferry-2021-03