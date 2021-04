Category: World Published on Wednesday, 31 March 2021 18:40 Hits: 1

Well-known Uzbek singer Jahongir Otajonov says he was threatened with bodily harm after announcing plans to run for president of the Central Asian nation. Security-camera footage in Otajonov's Istanbul office showed three men warning him that there was a contract out for his beating.

