The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

As grassroots feminist movement takes hold, Egypt moves to restrict women's rights even further

Category: World Hits: 5

As grassroots feminist movement takes hold, Egypt moves to restrict women's rights even further While, on the one hand, the Egyptian feminist movement seems to be taking great strides forward, particularly on the grassroots level, with young women inventing new forms of activism to draw attention to endemic sexual violence that plagues them both in their homes and on their streets, the government is moving to further curb women’s autonomy.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210401-as-grassroots-feminist-movement-takes-hold-egypt-moves-to-restrict-women-s-rights-even-further

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version