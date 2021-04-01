Category: World Published on Thursday, 01 April 2021 06:12 Hits: 5

While, on the one hand, the Egyptian feminist movement seems to be taking great strides forward, particularly on the grassroots level, with young women inventing new forms of activism to draw attention to endemic sexual violence that plagues them both in their homes and on their streets, the government is moving to further curb women’s autonomy.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210401-as-grassroots-feminist-movement-takes-hold-egypt-moves-to-restrict-women-s-rights-even-further