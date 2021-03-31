Delta CEO says Georgia voting law is 'unacceptable' as company faces talk of boycotts

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 31 March 2021 22:00 Hits: 3

You might remember that just last Friday, Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian sent out a memo praising a few aspects of Georgia’s hideously oppressive new voter restriction law. Initially, Bastian noted that he understood where people were coming from in their concerns about the restrictions in SB 202, but said he believed the legislation had “improved considerably” during the legislative process. People responded by threatening to boycott Delta, which is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Delta is also one of the biggest employers in the state.

And now? On Wednesday, a new memo made its way to Delta staff, in which Bastian condemns the law as “unacceptable.” The memo says the “entire rationale” for this bill was based on falsities about voter fraud in the 2020 election. This reversal shows that social media outcry does a lot of good. But unfortunately, the battle against this extremely restrictive voting law is far from over.

Wondering what exactly this voter suppression law involves? It’s a doozy. As covered by my colleague Joan McCarter, the law attacks voting rights on a number of levels. The law limits ballot drop-off locations, makes it significantly harder for registered absentee voters to actually vote, and reduces the time allowed for runoff elections. The legislation also gives the State Election Board power to replace the county election board with its own people. Stacey Abrams, for example, referred to the efforts as “Jim Crow 2.0”

Of course, as my colleague Jen Hayden covered, the optics of this bill are even worse than you might initially think. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed the legislation into law while surrounded by white men and in front of a painting of a Georgia plantation. Meanwhile, Rep. Park Cannon, a Black legislator, was handcuffed and arrested for trying to gain access to the office and witness the signing.

In the memo, Bastian writes: “It’s evident that the bill includes provisions that will make it harder for many underrepresented voters, particularly Black voters, to exercise their constitutional right to elect their representatives.” He commits to “do everything in our power to hear and protect your voice and your rights, both in Georgia and nationwide.”

As people on Twitter are celebrating this change of tune, they’re also pointing out that the journey is just beginning. Action, after all, speaks louder than words.

Ok @Delta you changed your tune... good! Next step, let’s move the words into action. What will you do to address this issue? How are you going to help protect the rights of all American voters? #PassHR1https://t.co/Yuj1ytbVL8 March 31, 2021

Delta CEO Ed Bastian calls Georgia’s voter suppression law “unacceptable,” “wrong,” and “based on a lie.” https://t.co/CuasBFED1l March 31, 2021

Glad that @Delta has finally seen the light. Better late than never. It is all of our responsibility to collectively fight against voter suppression. Glad to see them come onboard. Organizing works. https://t.co/QfkWesKYs7 March 31, 2021

Proof that shame works. You can’t “both sides” shit that’s wrong. @Delta and other companies have an obligation to stop financially supporting people/parties who undermine democracy. Words aren’t enough. Get in the fight and mean it. https://t.co/yVckMUWMga March 31, 2021

Delta's CEO calls new Georgia voting law "unacceptable" and "based on a lie" surrounding the November election. Pressure is working. Keep it up. March 31, 2021

In addition to Delta, boycotts could hit Coca-Cola and sectors of the film and music industry, all of which are big revenue makers and job providers in Georgia. Tourism and sports, including the World Cup, could also be impacted by boycotts. The law is already facing three separate lawsuits since Kemp signed the legislation last Thursday.

For reference, the CEO of Coca-Cola, James Quincey, described the legislation as “wrong,” called for it to be “remedied,” and said it’s “unacceptable” and a “step backward." You can check out his statement in the video below, which is gaining traction on Twitter.

EXCLUSIVE: Coca-Cola CEO says the restrictive Georgia voting law is "unacceptable...it is a step backward..." Quincey also says "this legislation is wrong, and needs to be remedied, and we will continue to advocate for it both in private and in now even more clearly in public" pic.twitter.com/cdruteEiat March 31, 2021

Sign and send the petition: SB202 threatens Georgia's economy, with its all-out assault on our democratic process. We are outraged that you allowed this to happen.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2023771