News Roundup: Infrastructure plan released; Gaetz vs. Tucker; conservative extremism highlighted

The Biden administration released a roughly $2 trillion infrastructure plan today, part of a larger planned package to address infrastructure decay, mitigate climate change, and upgrade the nation's water lines, broadband access, and other services. Biden also made history with the first presidential proclamation recognizing the Transgender Day of Visibility.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

• White House unveils historic jobs and hard infrastructure plan

• Biden issues first presidential proclamation for Transgender Day of Visibility

• Matt Gaetz's legal predicament just keeps getting weirder, as Tucker Carlson found out the hard way

• Biden-Harris $4T plan to green U.S. infrastructure is on the right path. But far more money needed

• Conservatives increasingly seeing fascism as a preferred alternative to liberal democratic rule

From the community:

• Two Capitol Police Officers Sue Donald Trump For Inciting Mob on Jan. 6

• Heartbeat bills aren't just a war on women, but an attack on the right to privacy

