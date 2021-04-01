The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

News Roundup: Infrastructure plan released; Gaetz vs. Tucker; conservative extremism highlighted

The Biden administration released a roughly $2 trillion infrastructure plan today, part of a larger planned package to address infrastructure decay, mitigate climate change, and upgrade the nation's water lines, broadband access, and other services. Biden also made history with the first presidential proclamation recognizing the Transgender Day of Visibility.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

White House unveils historic jobs and hard infrastructure plan

Biden issues first presidential proclamation for Transgender Day of Visibility

Matt Gaetz's legal predicament just keeps getting weirder, as Tucker Carlson found out the hard way

Biden-Harris $4T plan to green U.S. infrastructure is on the right path. But far more money needed

Conservatives increasingly seeing fascism as a preferred alternative to liberal democratic rule

From the community:

Two Capitol Police Officers Sue Donald Trump For Inciting Mob on Jan. 6

Heartbeat bills aren't just a war on women, but an attack on the right to privacy

