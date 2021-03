Category: World Published on Tuesday, 30 March 2021 22:02 Hits: 11

A U.S. report on human rights around the world highlights a deteriorating picture in many countries, including Belarus, where the report outlines the use of “brute force” against peaceful pro-democracy protesters, and Russia, where opposition politician Aleksei Navalny was targeted.

