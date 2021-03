Category: World Published on Wednesday, 31 March 2021 06:32 Hits: 8

Benin refused to play a decisive African Cup of Nations qualifying game in Sierra Leone on Tuesday after disputing that five of its players had tested positive for Covid-19 just before kickoff and should be ruled out of the match.

