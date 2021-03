Category: World Published on Wednesday, 31 March 2021 07:46 Hits: 9

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain expects digital vaccine certificates that would ease travels within the European Union would be ready in June at the latest, foreign minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Wednesday in a radio interview. Read full story

