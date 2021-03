Category: World Published on Wednesday, 31 March 2021 05:18 Hits: 7

YANGON: Myanmar activists held candle-lit vigils overnight after scores of deaths in recent days from a military crackdown on anti-coup protesters and clashes in ethnic border areas, as the United States ordered non-essential embassy staff to leave. At least 521 civilians have been killed in two ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/myanmar-coup-protesters-hold-vigils-as-us-orders-staff-leave-14529746