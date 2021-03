Category: World Published on Tuesday, 30 March 2021 14:40 Hits: 4

Recent mistakes by elected governments underscore the unique difficulties that democracies face when dealing with a problem as large and complex as a pandemic. Nonetheless, the COVID-19 crisis has offered clear lessons, validating two classic answers to the question of what role the state should fill.

