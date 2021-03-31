News Roundup: Gaetz under investigation; 'Herd immunity' close; Democrats prep infrastructure plan

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 31 March 2021 02:30 Hits: 8

In today's news, The New York Times revealed that Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz has for months been under federal investigation for possible sex trafficking involving a 17-year-old.

Here’s what else you may have missed:

• Rep. Matt Gaetz under federal investigation for possible sex trafficking

• America is less than 50 days from reaching herd immunity if vaccination rates hold

• Schumer considers extreme measures for infrastructure bill, proving that the filibuster has to go

• Conspiracy weirdos and Republican grifters now freaking out over 'vaccine passports'

• All-white jury returns no convictions for officers who allegedly brutalized veteran Black detective

• Two weeks after mass shootings in Atlanta, Georgia Republicans loosen up gun laws

From the community:

• New revelations about GOP governors prove that COVID-19 has truly been an American genocide

• Membership in U.S. churches has dropped to 47%

