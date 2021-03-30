Derek Chauvin Defense Blames George Floyd Himself for His Own Death, Not the Police Blood Choke

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 30 March 2021 12:27 Hits: 1

As the murder trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin continues, we speak with Minneapolis civil rights lawyer Nekima Levy Armstrong, who says prosecutors in the case clearly established that “the actions of Derek Chauvin played the most critical role in cutting off the air supply of George Floyd,” leading to his death, while the defense appears to be resorting to a strategy of victim-blaming. “I was really dismayed to see them try to deflect blame to bystanders and to blame George Floyd himself for his own death,” says Armstrong, a former president of the Minneapolis NAACP.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/3/30/derek_chauvin_trial_nekima_levy_armstrong