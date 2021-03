Category: World Published on Tuesday, 30 March 2021 09:53 Hits: 7

PETALING JAYA: Umno ministers will not be resigning en masse any time now, confirms a minister and deputy minister. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/03/30/no-en-masse-resigning-of-umno-ministers-anytime-soon-says-ministers