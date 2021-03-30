The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Thousands of Myanmar Refugees Escape to India and Thailand

Category: World Hits: 8

Thousands of Myanmar Refugees Escape to India and Thailand

Thousands of refugees from Myanmar have been denied entry to India and Thailand after the Military Junta carried out several airstrikes over the weekend, forcibly displacing hundreds of families.

RELATED:

Myanmar: 100+ People Killed in the Bloodiest Day of the Coup

Human rights activists reported that at least 300 tried to cross the border towards India on Saturday but were returned by security forces. On the same day, it is estimated that 110 people died during the protests against the February 1 coup, the deadliest figure in 24 hours thus far.

According to the founder of  Free Burma Rangers, David Eubank, 2,009 people were forced to go back to the Ee Thu Hta displacement camp on the Myanmar side of the border with Thailand. 

However, Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha said earlier that his government is willing to accept Myanmar's refugees, and it rejects the undergoing police brutality. "There is probably no one to support the use of violence against the people," the official said.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Thousands-of-Myanmar-Refugees-Escape-to-India-and-Thailand-20210329-0021.html

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version