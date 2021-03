Category: World Published on Tuesday, 30 March 2021 02:00 Hits: 7

Germany is set to pledge additional help to the victims of the Syrian Civil War at a donor conference being held in Brussels. The amount is expected to be comparable to a €1.6-billion sum given last year.

