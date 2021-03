Category: World Published on Tuesday, 30 March 2021 02:34 Hits: 7

Police found the fugitive hiding in the Dominican Republic after recognizing his tattooed arms in a series of cooking videos. Authorities said "the love of Italian cuisine" made it possible for them to track him down.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/italian-mobster-caught-after-posting-youtube-cooking-videos/a-57045881?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf