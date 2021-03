Category: World Published on Tuesday, 30 March 2021 08:29 Hits: 7

Kim Yo Jong has called criticism of weapons tests conducted by North Korea "shameless." The US and South Korea have condemned last week's firing of ballistic missiles.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/kim-jong-un-s-sister-calls-south-korean-leader-a-parrot/a-57046429?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf