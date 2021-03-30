Over 1M Health Workers Infected with COVID in the Americas

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 30 March 2021 01:59 Hits: 7

More than one million health workers were infected with Covid-19 in the Americas, and more than 4,000 died from the disease's complications, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Monday.

The Pan American Health Organization reported on its Twitter account that two out of every three of these confirmed cases of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes Covid-19, are women.

Until Monday, a total of 126,890,643 people have been diagnosed with the disease worldwide, and 2,778,619 have died; while in the Americas region, which continues to be the most affected by the pandemic, 55,447,785 people have been infected and 1,337,130 have died.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared 2021 as the International Year of Health Workers to recognize their work in dealing with this complex global epidemiological situation.

For this reason, the WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, stated that all countries must increase the resources of these professionals and their training to control outbreaks and put an end to deaths.

A report published at the end of 2020 highlighted that Covid-19 exposed health workers and their families to unprecedented risk levels.

