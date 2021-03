Category: World Published on Tuesday, 30 March 2021 08:05 Hits: 0

JALALABAD (Reuters) - Gunmen killed three female polio vaccination health workers in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad on Tuesday, two government sources said. Read full story

