Category: World Published on Tuesday, 30 March 2021 04:33 Hits: 0

SYDNEY: Australia's Queensland state warned on Tuesday (Mar 30) that more cases of COVID-19 were expected to emerge as authorities scrambled to contain an outbreak linked to the virulent UK variant, throwing Easter travel plans into disarray. Officials reported eight new locally acquired cases on ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-australia-queensland-warns-more-cases-easter-14521812