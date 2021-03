Category: World Published on Monday, 29 March 2021 14:18 Hits: 0

Following its rapid rise in value, Bitcoin is now being touted as an investment that legitimate businesses would be remiss to ignore. But business leaders should stay off the bandwagon, because the cryptocurrency revolution has already failed.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/bitcoin-bad-for-business-by-willem-h-buiter-2021-03