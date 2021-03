Category: World Published on Monday, 29 March 2021 02:04 Hits: 6

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera on Sunday proposed delaying elections that will choose a commission to rewrite the country's dictatorship-era constitution, due to a surge in Covid-19 infections.

