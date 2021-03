Category: World Published on Monday, 29 March 2021 06:38 Hits: 8

Human Rights Watch says Belarusian authorities have "escalated" repression against independent media over the past five months, arbitrarily detaining and beating journalists, imposing fines and prison sentences on politically motivated charges, revoking credentials, and raiding homes and offices.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/belarus-journalists-hrw-repression/31174726.html