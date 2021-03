Category: World Published on Monday, 29 March 2021 06:30 Hits: 5

George Floyd must receive justice, his family said ahead of opening arguments Monday in the trial of the white police officer accused of killing the Black man, whose agonising death ignited protests against racism and police brutality across the United States and around the world.

