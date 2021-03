Category: World Published on Monday, 29 March 2021 08:57 Hits: 6

A French court on Monday found pharma giant Servier guilty of "aggravated fraud" and "involuntary manslaughter" over a diabetes and weight loss pill blamed for hundreds of deaths in one of the country's worst health scandals.

