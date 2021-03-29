The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

News Roundup: 'Black privilege,' a white insurrectionist, and Lindsey Graham is always, always on TV

Category: World Hits: 8

It's Sunday, which means that Sen. Lindsey Graham was on television again to express unconvincing outrage about a Thing. County maps of COVID-19 vaccination efforts continue to show big disparities. Oh, and a Capitol insurrectionist seems quite sure that her white skin will spring her from any jail cell the feds try to toss her in.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

'We're tired of it': Sen. Lindsey Graham accuses Biden of playing 'the race card'

The county-by-county map of COVID-19 vaccination shows both successes and some big, big holes

'Black privilege': Conservatives use death of Uber Eats driver to claim Black people spared in media

We're drowning in single-use plastics. A problem this big requires large-scale action

From the community:

Insurrectionist insists that she won't go to jail because she has 'blonde hair, white skin'

The COVID-19 'It wasn't my fault' tour begins in earnest

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2023311

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version