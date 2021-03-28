GOP senator slammed for weaseling out of a ticket after Capitol police pull her over

Category: World Published on Sunday, 28 March 2021 13:51 Hits: 5

According to a report from CNN's Manu Raju, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) flashed her congressional pin to avoid getting a ticket from a Capitol police officer then jumped back in the car and told an aide to "drive."

The report states that the "Tennessee Republican hopped in a waiting car along with an aide and made her way down Constitution Avenue. But the car was pulled over by US Capitol Police, before adding, "Blackburn then jumped out of the car, identified herself as a senator and showed the officer her congressional pin, according to a text message and a source familiar with the matter. The officer then let the car go."

No report was filed, however the incident was documented by an aide who texted the senator "hopped out, flashed her pin, hopped back in the car [and] said 'drive!'" before adding, "Officer didn't say a word, just shook his head."

