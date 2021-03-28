Ted Cruz melts down over voting rights bill because people on 'welfare' might vote

Category: World Published on Sunday, 28 March 2021 15:29 Hits: 7

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) answered questions about the border and voting rights on Sunday by repeatedly accusing Democrats of enabling child rape.

Cruz made the remarks on Fox News after host Maria Bartiromo asked him about his recent trip to the U.S-Mexico border to highlight the seasonal surge in migrants.

"The problem for Democrats, they start from a premise the more illegal immigration the better," Cruz insisted. "Because they believe if you let all the illegal immigrants in and then you make them all citizens that they will eventually vote Democrat and keep Democrats in power."

"But they also don't understand incentives," he continued. "It's projected that over 100,000 unaccompanied minors will come in. And I've got to say, anyone who puts a little boy or little girl in the custody of a human trafficker. You know, Maria, 11-, 12-, 13-year-old girls are put on birth control pills before they come because the odds are so high they'll get raped. That is not compassionate when the Biden administration has all these kids in the custody of traffickers."

Bartiromo then asked Cruz about H.R. 1, a Democratic bill to protect voting rights, which she referred to as a "massive radical agenda."

"Many are calling H.R. 1 the corrupt politicians act," Cruz opined. "Because it is their number one priority to keep Democrats in power for the next 100 years. And one of the most dangerous things that the corrupt politicians act does is it automatically registers everyone to vote if you interact with government. So if you get a welfare payment, if you get an unemployment payment, if you get a driver's license, if you go to a public college or university."

"They know that that will automatically register millions of illegal aliens," he said. "That is the intended purpose of the bill is to have millions of illegal aliens and millions of criminals, millions of felons automatically registered."

"Wow!" Bartiromo replied.

Cruz added: "Because apparently Democrats think we'd be better off if more murderers and rapists and child molesters were voting."







Ted Cruz opposes voting rights bill because more people on 'welfare' might vote www.youtube.com

