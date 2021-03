Category: World Published on Sunday, 28 March 2021 13:55 Hits: 6

Critical care doctors in Paris say surging coronavirus infections could soon overwhelm their ability to care for the sick in the French capital's hospitals, possibly forcing them to choose which patients they have the resources to treat.

