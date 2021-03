Category: World Published on Sunday, 28 March 2021 11:17 Hits: 11

Members of the Public Oversight Commission in the Vladimir Region have met with jailed opposition leader Aleksei Navalny following his complaints about his declining health and poor medical treatment in Correctional Colony No. 2.

