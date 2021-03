Category: World Published on Friday, 26 March 2021 23:27 Hits: 7

WASHINGTON: The United States on Friday (Mar 26) condemned what it called a "state-led" social media campaign in China against USĀ and other international companies for deciding not to use cotton from China's Xinjiang region over forced labour concerns. State Department spokeswoman Jalina Porter ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-accuses-china-state-led-social-media-campaign-xinjiang-14501600