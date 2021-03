Category: World Published on Saturday, 27 March 2021 03:53 Hits: 4

The leader of Burma's ruling junta called Russia a "true friend" during a speech after the Burmese military put on a show of strength for Armed Forces Day on March 27.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/burma-russia-military-parade-armed-forces-day/31172189.html