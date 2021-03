Category: World Published on Saturday, 27 March 2021 08:12 Hits: 8

Dozens of people have been killed in a fresh crackdown on Myanmar's protest movement, according to local media. The leader of the military junta marked Armed Forces Day by promising new elections.

