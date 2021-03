Category: World Published on Saturday, 27 March 2021 05:52 Hits: 7

Georgia's sweeping new voting restrictions came under attack on Friday, with civil rights groups challenging them in court and President Joe Biden saying the U.S. Justice Department was examining what he called an "atrocity" of a law.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210327-biden-condemns-georgia-s-new-voting-restrictions-as-an-atrocity