Category: World Published on Saturday, 27 March 2021 08:06 Hits: 8

CHIANG MAI, Thailand (Reuters) - Myanmar's ethnic armed factions will not stand by and do nothing if the military junta's forces continue to kill protesters, the leader of one of the main armed groups said on Saturday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/03/27/myanmar039s-armed-ethnic-factions-will-not-stand-by-if-more-killed-says-one-group