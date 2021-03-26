The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Danny Glover on Amazon Union Drive, the Power of Organized Labor Centuries of Resistance in Haiti

As workers in Bessemer, Alabama, continue to vote on whether to establish the first unionized Amazon warehouse in the United States, we speak with actor and activist Danny Glover, who recently joined organizers on the ground to push for a yes vote. “This election is a statement,” says Glover, one of the most high-profile supporters of the closely watched union drive. Nearly 6,000 workers, most of them Black, have until March 29 to return their ballots. If workers successfully unionize, it could be a watershed moment for the U.S. labor movement, setting off a wave of union drives at Amazon facilities across the country. “Once unions are there, once workers have representation on all levels, once they have a seat at the bargaining table, it’s another kind of expression and a new relationship,” says Glover.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/3/26/bessemer_alabama_amazon_workers_union_election

