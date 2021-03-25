Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 March 2021 23:51 Hits: 4

U.S. 78 years-old President Joe Biden confirmed that he would run for a second term in 2024, and he expects Vice-President Kamala Harris to be his running mate.

"Look, I view myself as a bridge, not as anything else," Biden said on March. "There's an entire generation of leaders you saw stand behind me. They are the future of this country," he added.

This afternoon, I’m holding my first formal press conference as president. Tune in. https://t.co/dvl1RAtOjr March 25, 2021

Several commentators interpreted the comments as an indication that Biden would make room for Kamala Harris to run for office and break the glass ceiling, becoming the first female U.S. president.

However, Biden remarked during a press conference today that Kamala Harris "is a great partner." Although he considers himself "a great respecter of fate," his plan "is to run for reelection, that’s my expectation," Biden said.

According to a poll by Rasmussen Reports, about 50 percent of Americans aren't confident that Biden's health can endure his position as President.

#FromTheSouth News Bits | According to a statement from White House press secretary Jen Psaki, a change in U.S. policy towards Cuba is not among the priorities of the Biden administration, despite acknowledging that some of the Trump’s policies will be reviewed. pic.twitter.com/6utFMSvMPK March 10, 2021

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/US-President-Joe-Biden-My-Plan-Is-To-Run-for-Reelection-20210325-0020.html