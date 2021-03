Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 March 2021 20:42 Hits: 2

The EU wants Turkey to respect international law and is ready to offer access to its customs union. The bloc wants to thrash out an agreement with Ankara on Cyprus, energy and refugees.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/eu-leaders-eye-potential-turkey-trade-off-on-gas-migrants/a-57007632?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf