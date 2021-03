Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 March 2021 20:58 Hits: 2

A Polish writer described President Andrzej Duda as a "moron." Now he faces up to three years in jail. But the governing party is pointing out that it didn't write the lese-majeste law.

